Milestone moment in transformation of Halifax borough market

The transformation of Halifax Borough Market continues to progress, with the completion of work in the Albany Arcade area the latest milestone for the project.

The Grade II listed Halifax Borough Market is being transformed, with £4.5 million from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund being used to update the Victorian market, helping to secure its thriving future as a focal point for shopping, business and leisure in Halifax.

Work in the Albany Arcade area of the market is now complete, with new bespoke gates, as well as audio and visual equipment to allow the area to better host events, and acoustic panels installed to improve sound quality.

New pop-up stalls have also been added to the area, allowing temporary trading for short-term lets from a day, up to a week. The pop-ups could be perfect for new businesses looking to test out their product or business idea, as well as specialised, established businesses interested in trying out trading at Halifax Borough Market.

Albany Arcade pop up stalls

The stalls are particularly suited to food and drink traders, with a daily rate of £25 or Tuesday to Saturday lets for £100.

Elsewhere in the market, work is almost finished around the distinctive central clock. This beautiful heritage feature has been restored to its former glory, with specialist work including the refurbishment of the clock hands and the replacement of the lantern’s Perspex panes with glass, in keeping with their original design.

New seating has also been installed around the clock, along with specialist new bespoke cast-iron octagonal planters featuring the Halifax borough market logo, which have been created by local Halifax company, Hargreaves Foundry. Planting and display boards showcasing the market’s unique history, will complete the transformation of this central area.

Work on the market’s roof is also reaching the final stages, making the market warmer, watertight and allowing more natural light into the building once complete. The ceiling and wrought iron fixtures have been redecorated in tones of blue, green, gold and cream, inspired by the colour palette of the original glazed brickwork in the market.

Albany Arcade with lighting and pop up stalls

New, high-speed wifi has been installed for customers and traders, with further work including new toilet facilities and improvements along Albion Street, including a new canopy at this entrance. Work is also ongoing to create clear signage for the whole building.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re now entering the final stages in the multi-million pound transformation of the market building, with the latest milestone seeing the completion of works in the Albany Arcade area.

“The works are really coming together, with the space around the central clock looking beautiful and highlighting this magnificent heritage feature. It’s an exciting time for both traders and visitors and supports our priority for thriving towns and places.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “The significant investment in the Grade II* listed Halifax Borough Market is revitalising this much-loved building, respecting its important heritage whilst improving facilities and increasing the ways the spaces can be used.

“With works now complete at Albany Arcade, the space is better suited to host a wider variety of events, with the new pop-up stalls now available to be let. These new spaces are perfectly suited to food and drink businesses and could be an opportunity for a new or growing business to try trading at the market.”