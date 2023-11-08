Halifax’s skyline is about to be given a boost thanks to a million-pound renovation programme on the iconic Wheatley Viaduct carried out by National Highway’s Historical Railways Estate (HRE).

The impressive Victorian structure has been standing proud over the north west of the town for the last 130 years but over time its condition has deteriorated and now a programme of maintenance and repairs are planned to keep it in good condition.

Head of HRE, Helene Rossiter said: “We’ve been looking after Wheatley Viaduct for the last decade, carrying out minor repairs to brick work, regularly clearing vegetation to prevent damage to the structure, and installing security measures to deter vandalism.

“Following recent examinations that have shown further deterioration in the viaduct’s condition we’ve developed a major programme of repairs to refurbish and waterproof the structure, so it remains safe and in good condition for generations to come.”

Built for the Halifax High Level Railway in 1844, Wheatley Viaduct measures around 600 feet long with a slight curve and stands over 100 feet tall. It was mainly used to transport coal, with the last goods train running in 1960.

The line started from Holmfield, near Ovenden, running across Wheatley Valley on the Wheatley Viaduct, travelling on to St Paul’s Station at Queens Road.

The viaduct has been closed to the public since the 1960s for safety but has been accessed by trespassers and vandalised over the years.

Ecologists have been carrying out bat surveys in advance of the repair works to identify if bats are using the structure and to put in place measures to work around them and stop them entering the structure during the works.

Renovation work being undertaken by contractors Amco Giffen and starting later in November includes:

– Cutting back vegetation from trees surrounding the viaduct to gain access.

– Repairing brickwork and masonry including re-mortaring and ‘stitching’ together one of the piers with structural reinforcement anchors.

– Cutting out and replacing areas of water damaged brickwork and masonry from the arches and piers.

– Re-bedding displaced or loose masonry as well as replacing replace missing masonry.

– Installing a waterproofing system to the full length of the viaduct deck, complete with drainage to carry water from the structure.