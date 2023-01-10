Commuters across our region have until 4pm on Friday, January 13 to buy five million 'Flash Sale' tickets for journeys on services operated by Northern between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10, 2023.

There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and another one million £1.50 tickets up for grabs at www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale or via the Northern app.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

Northern Trains has announced a ‘Flash Sale’ of five million tickets on journeys across the North of England, including West Yorkshire - from as little as 50p.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Local routes available with sale fares - which have come into effect from today, Tuesday, January 10 - in both directions include Bradford Interchange to Huddersfield, Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley, Leeds to Ilkley and Leeds to Skipton.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

