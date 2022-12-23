Tippy was hand-reared by RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan after she was found abandoned in a wooded area off Heath Lane, Halifax, back in June.

The finders rushed the litter of puppies to a local vet who checked them all over and estimated that they were just a few hours old and still had their umbilical cords attached. Sara collected them and took them into RSPCA care while an investigation was launched to find the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced staff and experts, including a veterinary nurse and staff from RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch each fostered a pup. All needed round-the-clock care to be hand reared and Sara also took one of the litter to her South Yorkshire home and named her new addition Tippy - as she has a white tip on her tail.

RSPCA rescuer who hand-reared the pup was this week reunited with her

Heartbreakingly, the rest of the litter had congenital defects or serious infections and all passed away over the following days despite receiving such dedicated care.

But thankfully for Sara - who nursed the pup while carrying out her RSPCA duties - Tippy made a miraculous recovery and is now loving life with her new owners Lis Parker, 38, and husband Richard, 44, along with their son Finlay, seven, in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Tippy met up with her handrear mum for the first time since she was adopted in September and a heartwarming video (see link below) shows she clearly recognised Sara and was delighted to be reunited with her.

A tearful Sara said: “It is amazing to see Tippy looking so well and happy and she has grown so much!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tippy was hand-reared by RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan after she was found abandoned in a wooded area off Heath Lane, Halifax, West Yorkshire, back in June

“It was very hard to let go of her as we had formed a close bond during the early days - but I am delighted she has found such a fantastic family to now enjoy her life with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really was touch and go with her as she had urine infections and at one point the vet told me she wasn’t feeding and wouldn't survive. So I went home and tried her on some more milk which she took from me and then she just got stronger by the day.

“Initially she had to be fed every 90 minutes so I was up in the night quite a lot and I had to take her everywhere with me to keep a very close eye on her. I juggled it with my work as an RSPCA inspector so it was very tiring but absolutely worth all the effort as she is so adorable and it is great to see her happy and healthy now”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lis said Tippy - an Akita Rottweiler cross - has settled in really well and loves nothing more than curling up and cuddling or playing with her son Finlay.

“It is amazing to see Tippy looking so well and happy and she has grown so much!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When Tippy saw Sara this week on a visit to the RSPCA centre which helped save her - she immediately knew who she was. She was so happy, her tail was wagging and she was giving Sara lots of kisses - she must have remembered her. The pair had such a strong bond I am so glad we can keep in touch and Sara can see Tippy’s amazing progress.”

Liz said the family were considering having a dog when they read of Tippy’s plight and they couldn’t stop thinking about her so they adopted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “She is so good with everyone, especially children. She is very playful so we are taking her to dog training classes and she is eager to learn and to please.

“She will be getting spoiled this Christmas and we already have some dog toy presents arranged for her to unwrap.

Advertisement Hide Ad