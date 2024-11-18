Missing appeal: Police appeal for sightings of missing 14-year-old who is known to frequent Ovenden and Boothtown
Tommi Ryan has been reported missing from home in the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire but is known to frequent the Calderdale area, particularly Ovenden and Boothtown.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short, straight, brown hair.
He has a scab on his chin under his bottom lip.
He is believed to be wearing a black Armani puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who has seen Tommi or who has any information about his whereabouts or movement is asked to contact police in Calderdale via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 251 of 16 November.