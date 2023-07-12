News you can trust since 1853
Missing appeal update: Police appeal to trace high-risk missing teenager from Todmorden

Police have updated its missing appeal for two high-risk missing teenagers from Todmorden after one has been found.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

A 12-year-old that was subject to a missing appeal has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Police are still appealing for information to trace a 14-year-old from Todmorden.

Katelan Coates
Katelan Coates
Katelan Coates, 14, is a white female, medium build, shoulder length brown hair, beige top, black furry coat, black leggings and sunglasses. She is known to frequent Manchester and Liverpool areas.

Anyone with any information information should call 101 with log 1522 10/07/223.

