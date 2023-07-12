Missing appeal update: Police appeal to trace high-risk missing teenager from Todmorden

A 12-year-old that was subject to a missing appeal has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Police are still appealing for information to trace a 14-year-old from Todmorden.

Katelan Coates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katelan Coates, 14, is a white female, medium build, shoulder length brown hair, beige top, black furry coat, black leggings and sunglasses. She is known to frequent Manchester and Liverpool areas.