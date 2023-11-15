Missing Calderdale man who went missing a month ago found safe and well
A Todmorden man who disappeared in July has been found.
The 32-year-old had been missing for more than three months but police have said today he has been found, safe and well.
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Anyone has information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .