Missing Calderdale teen found safe and well
Police searching for a teenage girl missing from Sowerby Bridge say she has been found, safe and well.
By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 29th August 2022, 2:44 pm
Officers put out an appeal for help to find the 13-year-old after was reported missing from her home in the town on Saturday night.
Police investigating her disappearance have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Anyone who has information about any other missing people can share them by calling police on 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.