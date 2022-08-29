Missing Calderdale teen found safe and well

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers put out an appeal for help to find the 13-year-old after was reported missing from her home in the town on Saturday night.

Police investigating her disappearance have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone who has information about any other missing people can share them by calling police on 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.