Missing girls: Police search for two 13-year-olds from Halifax, both missing since yesterday

Summer Grellier, from Pellon, was last seen yesterday teatime in the Pellon area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, slim , 5ft 5ins tall and with long blonde hair.

Summer Grellier

Summer was last seen wearing a white North Face T-shirt with a black print on, black skinny jeans, Airforce trainers and possibly a charcoal hooded top.

She has links to the Sowerby Bridge area and inquiries are ongoing there and in Halifax to find her.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on 101 referencing police log 708 of July 8

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Sinead Lees

Police are also appealing for information to locate missing Sinead Lees, who is also from Pellon.

Sinead, aged 13, was last seen at 9am yesterday in Sowerby Bridge and was reported missing at 8.45pm last night.

She is described as white, slim , 5ft 2ins tall and with short, dark brown hair with a hint of red in it. She usually wears tracksuit bottoms.

Sinead has links to Essex and Sowerby Bridge and has been previously known to travel to Bradford and Leeds.