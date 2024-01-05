Both Halifax boys who went missing last night have now been found.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police launched an appeal earlier this afternoon for help finding the two youngsters - aged 11 and 13 – who had last been seen in Halifax town centre yesterday evening.

Officers then announced later this afternoon that the 11-year-old had been found and have now, tonight, confirmed the 13-year-old has also been found.

Both boys are safe and well, say police.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...