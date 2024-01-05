Missing Halifax boys: Police say both boys who disappeared last night have now been found
Both Halifax boys who went missing last night have now been found.
Police launched an appeal earlier this afternoon for help finding the two youngsters - aged 11 and 13 – who had last been seen in Halifax town centre yesterday evening.
Officers then announced later this afternoon that the 11-year-old had been found and have now, tonight, confirmed the 13-year-old has also been found.
Both boys are safe and well, say police.
They have thanked everyone who helped by sharing their appeal.