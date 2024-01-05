Missing Halifax boys: Police searching for two Halifax boys have found one but other is still missing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police launched an appeal for help earlier this afternoon for helping finding the two youngsters, who were last seen in Halifax town centre yesterday evening.
They now say the 11-year-old has been found safe and well but Gabriel Ault, who is 13, is still missing.
They are looking for the youngster in Halifax, Brighouse and Keighley.
Gabriel is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, skinny and as having mousey brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey jogging top and bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Calderdale Police, referencing police reference 1653 of January 5, by calling 101.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat