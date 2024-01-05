One of the missing Halifax boys has been found – but police are still searching for the other.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police launched an appeal for help earlier this afternoon for helping finding the two youngsters, who were last seen in Halifax town centre yesterday evening.

They now say the 11-year-old has been found safe and well but Gabriel Ault, who is 13, is still missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are looking for the youngster in Halifax, Brighouse and Keighley.

Gabriel Ault, from Halifax, is missing

Gabriel is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, skinny and as having mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jogging top and bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Calderdale Police, referencing police reference 1653 of January 5, by calling 101.