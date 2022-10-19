News you can trust since 1853
Missing Halifax man found safe and well

A man missing from Halifax has been found safe and well.

By Sarah Fitton
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police launched an appeal to find the 30-year-old, who had last been seen in Leeds last night, earlier today.

They have now said he has been found and thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with information or concerns about a missing person or a crime can contact police by calling 101.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

