Missing Halifax man: Police search underway for Halifax man last seen last night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Police are searching for a missing Halifax man.

Mark Webster was reported missing last night and was last seen in Illingworth.

The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short black/grey hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Mark WebsterMark Webster
Anyone who thinks they have seen Mark or knows where he is is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 2137 of March 31.

