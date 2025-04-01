Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a missing Halifax man.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Webster was reported missing last night and was last seen in Illingworth.

The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short black/grey hair and a short beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Mark Webster

Anyone who thinks they have seen Mark or knows where he is is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 2137 of March 31.