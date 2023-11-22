News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Missing Halifax man whose disappearance sparked police search found

Police searching for a Halifax man who went missing on Friday say he has been found.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 67-year-old was found safe and well, said police.

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can contact Calderdale District Police using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101.

Related topics:HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police