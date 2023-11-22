Missing Halifax man whose disappearance sparked police search found
Police searching for a Halifax man who went missing on Friday say he has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 67-year-old was found safe and well, said police.
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can contact Calderdale District Police using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101.