Fourteen-year-old Keitiga Lode was last seen in Halifax on Friday morning.

She is described as white with shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing her school uniform of black bottoms and a blue jumper and a denim jacket with fur inside when she disappeared.

Meantime, police are still searching for another 14-year-old, Katelan Coates.

Keitiga Lode is missing from Halifax

She was reported missing on Tuesday from Todmorden area and has not yet been found.

Officers have released this new photo of her in the hope it will help people to remember if they have seen her.

Katelan was last seen wearing her school uniform of a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Police believe she may have travelled between Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Katelan Coates has not been seen since Tuesday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

