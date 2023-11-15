Police who were searching for a missing Brighouse woman says she has been found, safe and well.

The 31-year-old has been missing for more than a week.

Officers announced this morning that she had been found.

They thanked everyone who shared their appeal to find her.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101.