Missing people: Calderdale woman who disappeared for more than a week found
Police who were searching for a missing Brighouse woman says she has been found, safe and well.
The 31-year-old has been missing for more than a week.
Officers announced this morning that she had been found.
They thanked everyone who shared their appeal to find her.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.