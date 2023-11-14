Missing people: Concerns for welfare of Calderdale man who went missing yesterday and has links to Oldham and Coventry
Ebrima Mendy, aged 30, was last seen on Rastrick Common at around 1.15pm yesterday (Monday).
Police say there are concerns for his welfare.
He is described as black, 6ft 3ins tall, of large build, with short, black afro hair and a tattoo covering his right arm.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey Lonsdale hoodie with white stripes down the arm and white logo across the chest, grey jogging bottoms and dark grey trainers with white soles and red/orange laces.
He has links to both Oldham and Coventry and police believe he may have travelled to one of these areas.
Anyone who has seen Ebrima or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact police in Calderdale via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 1022 of November 13.
Meantime, police are still searching for 31-year-old Zoe Stewart, from Brighouse, who disappeared more than a week ago.
They want to hear from her or anyone who knows where she is.