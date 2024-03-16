Missing people: Halifax boy who went missing on Thursday night has been found

A Halifax boy who disappeared on Thursday night has been found, safe and well.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Mar 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT
Police launched an appeal for help to find the 13-year-old yesterday.

They have said today that he has now been found and thanked everyone who shared their appeal

Anyone who has information or concerns about crime in their area should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

