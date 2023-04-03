Fourteen-year-old Katelan Coates was reported missing last Tuesday (March 28) and has not yet been found.

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Over the weekend, officers released this new photo of her in the hope it will help people to remember if they have seen her.

Katelan Coates has not been seen since Tuesday

Katelan was last seen wearing her school uniform of a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Police believe she may have travelled between Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Meantime, a 14-year-old girl from Halifax who had been reported missing on Friday has been found safe and well.