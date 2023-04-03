Missing people: Halifax teenager found but Todmorden girl still missing after nearly a week
Police are still trying to find a Todmorden teenager who has been missing for almost a week.
Fourteen-year-old Katelan Coates was reported missing last Tuesday (March 28) and has not yet been found.
Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Over the weekend, officers released this new photo of her in the hope it will help people to remember if they have seen her.
Katelan was last seen wearing her school uniform of a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.
Police believe she may have travelled between Lancashire and West Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”
Meantime, a 14-year-old girl from Halifax who had been reported missing on Friday has been found safe and well.
Anyone who has seen Katelan or knows where she might be should call police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus