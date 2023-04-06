News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: New photo of missing Calderdale girl not seen for over a week getting off a bus as police and family's concern for her grows

Police searching for a missing Calderdale girl who has not been seen for more than a week have released a new image of her last confirmed movements.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

The CCTV picture shows Katelan Coates, from Todmorden, getting off the 591 bus from Todmorden to Burnley as it arrived at the terminal in Croft Street, Burnley at about 9.15am on Tuesday, March 28 – nine days ago.

The 14-year-old left the bus in the direction of the town centre and has not been seen since.

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Katelan Coates is still missingKatelan Coates is still missing
Officers say their enquiries into her disappearance suggest she has since been spotted in the Stretford area of Manchester.

A team from Calderdale are continuing to work with police from Greater Manchester and Lancashire to find Katelan, who is described as about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Cox of Calderdale Police, said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing to locate Katelan and we continue to appeal to anyone who can help us find her to contact us.

“Katelan’s parents are of course very worried for her and desperately want her home. They want to stress she is not in any trouble and should not be afraid of getting in touch with the police or them.

The image of Katelan as she gets off a bus in BurnleyThe image of Katelan as she gets off a bus in Burnley
“As time goes by we clearly grow more concerned for Katelan’s welfare, as we would for any 14-year-old child away from home for so long.

“I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 0509 of 28 March.”

