The CCTV picture shows Katelan Coates, from Todmorden, getting off the 591 bus from Todmorden to Burnley as it arrived at the terminal in Croft Street, Burnley at about 9.15am on Tuesday, March 28 – nine days ago.

The 14-year-old left the bus in the direction of the town centre and has not been seen since.

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Katelan Coates is still missing

Officers say their enquiries into her disappearance suggest she has since been spotted in the Stretford area of Manchester.

A team from Calderdale are continuing to work with police from Greater Manchester and Lancashire to find Katelan, who is described as about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Cox of Calderdale Police, said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing to locate Katelan and we continue to appeal to anyone who can help us find her to contact us.

“Katelan’s parents are of course very worried for her and desperately want her home. They want to stress she is not in any trouble and should not be afraid of getting in touch with the police or them.

The image of Katelan as she gets off a bus in Burnley

“As time goes by we clearly grow more concerned for Katelan’s welfare, as we would for any 14-year-old child away from home for so long.

