They are urging anyone who has seen Frantisek Hlavac, who is 15, to get in touch.

He is about 5ft 5ins tall, slim and believed to be wearing a black top and joggers.

Officers say Frantisek, who is also known as Frankie, has links to the Walsall and Birmingham areas.

Frantisek Hlavac

Anyone who can help should call police on 101.

You can also contact police by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, referencing log 1511 of August 7.