Missing people: Police appeal for help to find Halifax teenager who is missing from home
Police are searching for a missing Halifax teenager.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST
They are urging anyone who has seen Frantisek Hlavac, who is 15, to get in touch.
He is about 5ft 5ins tall, slim and believed to be wearing a black top and joggers.
Officers say Frantisek, who is also known as Frankie, has links to the Walsall and Birmingham areas.
Anyone who can help should call police on 101.
You can also contact police by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, referencing log 1511 of August 7.
Police are also still searching for missing teenager Katelan Coates, aged 14, who was last seen in Hebden Bridge on Tuesday.