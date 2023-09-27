Missing people: Police appeal for help to find three Todmorden young people who are missing
Police are searching for three missing people from Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Daisy Connelly, age 15, Maiya Sellstorm, age 15 and Amelia Sellstorm, age 12, are all from the Todmorden area.
They are believed to be together and possibly in the Burnley/Manchester area.
Police are concerned for their safety.
Anyone who has seen them or knows where they are are asked to call 999 and quote log 1721 of 26/9/23.