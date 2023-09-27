Missing people: Police appeal for help to find three Todmorden young people who are missing

Daisy Connelly, age 15, Maiya Sellstorm, age 15 and Amelia Sellstorm, age 12, are all from the Todmorden area.

They are believed to be together and possibly in the Burnley/Manchester area.

Police are concerned for their safety.

