Missing people: Police appeal to trace two high-risk missing teenagers from Todmorden

Police are appealing for information to trace two high-risk missing teenagers from Todmorden.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read

Olivia Makin, 12, is a white female with long brown curly hair wearing a black school uniform.

Anyone with any information should call 101 with log number 1649 10/07/23.

Katelan Coates, 14, is a white female, medium build, shoulder length brown hair, beige top, black furry coat, black leggings and sunglasses. She is known to frequent Manchester and Liverpool areas.

Police are appealing for information on two high-risk missing teenagers from TodmordenPolice are appealing for information on two high-risk missing teenagers from Todmorden
Anyone with any information information should call 101 with log 1522 10/07/223.

They are believed to be together.

Olivia Makin (left) and Katelan CoatesOlivia Makin (left) and Katelan Coates
