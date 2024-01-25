Missing people: Police find 12-year-old Calderdale girl who disappeared but 14-year-old boy they thought she was with still missing
Officers made an appeal to find both children, who have links to Halifax and Brighouse, earlier today.
They have now said the 12-year-old girl has been found.
But 14-year-old Kims Parsens, from Brighouse, is still missing.
He is described as about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
He is believed to be wearing a black fur hooded McKenzie coat and grey Adidas trainers.
Police say there are concerns for his welfare.
They are urging anyone who has spotted him or knows where he is to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone who has seen him or has information that might help with finding him should call Calderdale Police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1861 of January 24.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 5551.