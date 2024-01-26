Missing people: Police have found 14-year-old Calderdale boy who disappeared
Police have found a missing Calderdale boy who disappeared on Wednesday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers made an appeal to find the 14-year-old and a 12-year-old girl yesterday.
The girl was found yesterday afternoon and police have today said the boy has also been found safe and well.
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.