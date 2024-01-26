News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Missing people: Police have found 14-year-old Calderdale boy who disappeared

Police have found a missing Calderdale boy who disappeared on Wednesday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:17 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers made an appeal to find the 14-year-old and a 12-year-old girl yesterday.

The girl was found yesterday afternoon and police have today said the boy has also been found safe and well.

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Related topics:CalderdalePolice