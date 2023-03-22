News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Elland woman with purple hair who could be in Halifax town centre

Police are looking for a young woman from Elland who has gone missing.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT- 1 min read

Bethany Hainsworth, aged 26, was last seen on Albert Street, Elland, shortly before 7am this morning (Wednesday).

She is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of slight build with purple hair.

She is believed to be wearing a zebra print hooded top, dark grey trousers and white Nike trainers with a black tick.

Bethany Hainsworth
Bethany is known to frequent Elland and Halifax town centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Bethany’s welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone who may have seen Bethany or knows where she is should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 227 of March 22.

