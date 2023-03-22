Missing people: Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Elland woman with purple hair who could be in Halifax town centre
Police are looking for a young woman from Elland who has gone missing.
Bethany Hainsworth, aged 26, was last seen on Albert Street, Elland, shortly before 7am this morning (Wednesday).
She is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of slight build with purple hair.
She is believed to be wearing a zebra print hooded top, dark grey trousers and white Nike trainers with a black tick.
Bethany is known to frequent Elland and Halifax town centre.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Bethany’s welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.”
Anyone who may have seen Bethany or knows where she is should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 227 of March 22.