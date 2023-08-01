Katelan Coates, who is 14, was last spotted at around 4pm today (Tuesday) near to Commercial Street.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim and with light brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan or has information about where she is is being asked to contact Calderdale District Police urgently via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1129 of August 1.