Missing people: Police launch search for missing Halifax 12-year-old who disappeared last night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maisie Tolson disappeared from Boothtown last night.
She was reported missing at 10.25pm.
Maisie is described as white with very long, straight, brown hair, 5ft tall and slim.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black leather jacket with a fur collar.
Police say they are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who knows of Maisie’s whereabouts or has any information about where she may be or that might help with finding her is being asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 2017 of June 2.
Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/