Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old Halifax girl has gone missing.

Maisie Tolson disappeared from Boothtown last night.

She was reported missing at 10.25pm.

Maisie is described as white with very long, straight, brown hair, 5ft tall and slim.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Tolson

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black leather jacket with a fur collar.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who knows of Maisie’s whereabouts or has any information about where she may be or that might help with finding her is being asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 2017 of June 2.