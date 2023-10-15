News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police launch search for teenager from Halifax who has gone missing and say they are concerned for his safety

A search has been launched to find a missing Halifax teen.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
Tyler Robinson, who is 16, was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers and grey trainers.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

They believe he may have made his way to the Heckmondwike area.

Tyler Robinson, 16 and from Halifax, has gone missingTyler Robinson, 16 and from Halifax, has gone missing
Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is being asked to call 999, quoting log 2108 of October 12.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

