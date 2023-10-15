Missing people: Police launch search for teenager from Halifax who has gone missing and say they are concerned for his safety
A search has been launched to find a missing Halifax teen.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tyler Robinson, who is 16, was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers and grey trainers.
Police say they are concerned for his safety.
They believe he may have made his way to the Heckmondwike area.
Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is being asked to call 999, quoting log 2108 of October 12.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.