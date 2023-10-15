A search has been launched to find a missing Halifax teen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyler Robinson, who is 16, was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers and grey trainers.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

They believe he may have made his way to the Heckmondwike area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Robinson, 16 and from Halifax, has gone missing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is being asked to call 999, quoting log 2108 of October 12.