Missing people: Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl from Halifax who has not been seen since Sunday
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl from Halifax who has been missing for three days.
Kionat Iqbal, who is 15, was last seen in Halifax at 12.30am on Sunday.
She is described as an Asian female, 5ft 2ins tall, slim and with shoulder-length black hair.
She is believed to have a bag of clothing with her.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Kionat or knows where she might be should contact West Yorkshire Police.
Officers can be reached by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 497 of February 4.