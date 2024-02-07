News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Missing people: Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl from Halifax who has not been seen since Sunday

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl from Halifax who has been missing for three days.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 14:34 GMT
Police are searching for 15-year-old Halifax girl Kionat IqbalPolice are searching for 15-year-old Halifax girl Kionat Iqbal
Police are searching for 15-year-old Halifax girl Kionat Iqbal

Kionat Iqbal, who is 15, was last seen in Halifax at 12.30am on Sunday.

She is described as an Asian female, 5ft 2ins tall, slim and with shoulder-length black hair.

She is believed to have a bag of clothing with her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Anyone who thinks they have seen Kionat or knows where she might be should contact West Yorkshire Police.

Officers can be reached by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 497 of February 4.

Related topics:HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police