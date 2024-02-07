Police are searching for 15-year-old Halifax girl Kionat Iqbal

Kionat Iqbal, who is 15, was last seen in Halifax at 12.30am on Sunday.

She is described as an Asian female, 5ft 2ins tall, slim and with shoulder-length black hair.

She is believed to have a bag of clothing with her.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Kionat or knows where she might be should contact West Yorkshire Police.