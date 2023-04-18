CCTV has shown Allan Watts on the canal towpath from Halifax, heading towards Brighouse at 4.36pm on Friday (April 14).

The 60-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11 ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue Puma trainers.

Officers say they are concerned for Allan’s welfare.

Allan Watts

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1391 of April 14.

