Missing people: Police release new details as they continue search for missing Halifax man not seen since Friday

Police have released new information as they continue to looking for a missing Halifax man who has not been seen since Friday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

CCTV has shown Allan Watts on the canal towpath from Halifax, heading towards Brighouse at 4.36pm on Friday (April 14).

The 60-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11 ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue Puma trainers.

Officers say they are concerned for Allan’s welfare.

Allan WattsAllan Watts
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1391 of April 14.

CCTV of Allan on the towpathCCTV of Allan on the towpath
