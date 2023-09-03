Missing people: Police say missing Halifax boy who disappeared yesterday has been found safe and well
A Halifax boy who went missing yesterday has been found.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 09:24 BST
Police appealed for help to find the eight-year-old after he disappeared yesterday afternoon (Saturday).
He had last been seen walking towards Keighley Road in Illingworth at around noon.
Last night, police put out a statement to confirm the boy had been found safe and well.
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.