Police appealed for help to find the eight-year-old after he disappeared yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

He had last been seen walking towards Keighley Road in Illingworth at around noon.

Last night, police put out a statement to confirm the boy had been found safe and well.

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.