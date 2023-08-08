The man – who police have named as “Artur” – was last seen more than a week ago at around 4pm on Sunday, July 30.

His vehicle has been found close to Booth Wood Reservoir, near Rishworth.

He is described as a slim, tall white man with dark blond hair with some grey in it.

He is thought to be wearing grey joggers, Nike trainers, a navy blue jacket and dark waterproof clothing.