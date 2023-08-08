Missing people: Police search for man missing for over a week after car found near Calderdale reservoir
Police are searching for a man whose car has been discovered near a Calderdale reservoir.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
The man – who police have named as “Artur” – was last seen more than a week ago at around 4pm on Sunday, July 30.
His vehicle has been found close to Booth Wood Reservoir, near Rishworth.
He is described as a slim, tall white man with dark blond hair with some grey in it.
He is thought to be wearing grey joggers, Nike trainers, a navy blue jacket and dark waterproof clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or 0161 872 5050.