Missing people: Police search for man missing for over a week after car found near Calderdale reservoir

Police are searching for a man whose car has been discovered near a Calderdale reservoir.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

The man – who police have named as “Artur” – was last seen more than a week ago at around 4pm on Sunday, July 30.

His vehicle has been found close to Booth Wood Reservoir, near Rishworth.

He is described as a slim, tall white man with dark blond hair with some grey in it.

He is thought to be wearing grey joggers, Nike trainers, a navy blue jacket and dark waterproof clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or 0161 872 5050.

