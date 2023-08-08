Katelan Coates, who is 14, was last seen in the Valley Road area of Hebden Bridge, heading towards George Street and Hanging Street at around 11.30am today (Tuesday).

She is described as white with shoulder-;ength brown hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses, grey gym leggings, black Puma trainers, a pink jumper and black gillet.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Katelan or anyone who may know of her current whereabouts to contact 101 urgently, quoting reference 684 of today.