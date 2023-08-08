News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Missing people: Police search launch for missing Calderdale teen last seen in Hebden Bridge

Police are searching for a teenage girl missing from Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read

Katelan Coates, who is 14, was last seen in the Valley Road area of Hebden Bridge, heading towards George Street and Hanging Street at around 11.30am today (Tuesday).

She is described as white with shoulder-;ength brown hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses, grey gym leggings, black Puma trainers, a pink jumper and black gillet.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Katelan or anyone who may know of her current whereabouts to contact 101 urgently, quoting reference 684 of today.

Police can also be contacted via the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Related topics:CalderdalePoliceHebden BridgeGeorge Street