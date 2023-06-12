Dominic Collins, aged 25, was last seen at 9.30am today (Monday) in Halifax.

He is described as a white male, about 6ft 2ins tall, with light brown short hair that is shaved at the back and a small beard.

He has a number of tattoos on his arms as well as a skull tattoo on one leg and a smiley face on the other.

Dominic Collins

Dominic was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with neon colours on it and black and white swimming shorts.