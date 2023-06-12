Missing people: Police search launched for young Halifax man reported missing this morning
Dominic Collins, aged 25, was last seen at 9.30am today (Monday) in Halifax.
He is described as a white male, about 6ft 2ins tall, with light brown short hair that is shaved at the back and a small beard.
He has a number of tattoos on his arms as well as a skull tattoo on one leg and a smiley face on the other.
Dominic was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with neon colours on it and black and white swimming shorts.
Officers say they are “increasingly concerned” about Dominic’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0587 of June 12.