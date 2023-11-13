Police are searching for a missing Brighouse woman who has not been seen for a week.

Zoe Stewart is 31 and disappeared last Monday.

She is described as white, slim and with red and purple-coloured shoulder-length hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a khaki parka coat.

Anyone who has seen Zoe Stewart should call police

Anyone who has seen Zoe since last Monday or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts is asked to make contact with the police.

Anyone who can help should use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101, quoting log 1003 of November 9.