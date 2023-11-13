Missing people: Police search to find Calderdale woman who disappeared a week ago
Police are searching for a missing Brighouse woman who has not been seen for a week.
Zoe Stewart is 31 and disappeared last Monday.
She is described as white, slim and with red and purple-coloured shoulder-length hair.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a khaki parka coat.
Anyone who has seen Zoe since last Monday or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts is asked to make contact with the police.
Anyone who can help should use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101, quoting log 1003 of November 9.
Police are also urging Zoe herself to make contact to confirm she is safe and well.