Missing people: Police searching for Dewsbury woman with links to Halifax who has not been seen for a week

A Dewsbury woman with links to Halifax has gone missing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:16 BST
Casey Brown was last seen a week ago but has since disappeared.

The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, slim and with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen last Friday evening in the Dewsbury Moor area.

Casey Brown was last seen a week ago

Police say she has “strong links “ to Halifax.

Anyone who has seen Casey in the past week or knows where she is now is being asked to contact police in Kirklees the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 984 of April 6.

