Missing people: Police searching for Halifax boy who went missing last night
A Halifax boy is missing.
Gabriel Ault, who is 13 and from Ovenden, was reported missing at 10.09pm yesterday.
He was last seen on Shay Lane.
He is described a white, wearing a grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone who has seen Gabriel or knows where he is should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1937 of March 14.