Missing people: Police searching for missing Calderdale man last seen nearly a week ago in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens
David Dolan-Davis, who is 56, was last seen in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester on Saturday (August 5).
He has links to Sowerby Bridge and Manchester.
He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of a large build, has short brown hair and facial hair, blue eyes, and is known to wear glasses.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who believes they may have seen David or anyone who knows where he might be should contact police via the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Anyone who can help can also contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1225 of August 9.