David Dolan-Davis, who is 56, was last seen in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester on Saturday (August 5).

He has links to Sowerby Bridge and Manchester.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of a large build, has short brown hair and facial hair, blue eyes, and is known to wear glasses.

David Dolan-Davis is missing

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who believes they may have seen David or anyone who knows where he might be should contact police via the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.