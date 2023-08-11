News you can trust since 1853
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Calderdale man who has not been seen for almost a week.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read

David Dolan-Davis, who is 56, was last seen in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester on Saturday (August 5).

He has links to Sowerby Bridge and Manchester.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of a large build, has short brown hair and facial hair, blue eyes, and is known to wear glasses.

David Dolan-Davis is missingDavid Dolan-Davis is missing
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who believes they may have seen David or anyone who knows where he might be should contact police via the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Anyone who can help can also contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1225 of August 9.

