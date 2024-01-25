News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police searching for missing Calderdale teenager who has not been seen since Tuesday who could be in Rochdale

A teenager from Calderdale is missing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT
Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Ivory Duncan who is from Todmorden.

She was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall and slim, and is believed to be wearing a cream jacket, leggings and white and blue Nike trainers.

Ivory Duncan is missingIvory Duncan is missing
Police say Ivory regularly uses buses and may have travelled to the Rochdale area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1850 of January 23.

