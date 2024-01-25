Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Ivory Duncan who is from Todmorden.

She was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall and slim, and is believed to be wearing a cream jacket, leggings and white and blue Nike trainers.

Ivory Duncan is missing

Police say Ivory regularly uses buses and may have travelled to the Rochdale area.