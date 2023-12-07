Police have launched a search for a teenage girl from Hipperholme who has gone missing.

Amy-Rae Cheyne, who is 14 was reported missing at about 1pm today.

Officers have been deployed to look for her but are urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.

Police say she may be in the Morley or Tingley areas.

Amy-Rae Cheyne

She is described as slim, 5ft, and having long mousey brown/blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black leggings.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers do have concerns for Amy-Rae’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to contact them.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 726 of December 7.