Missing people: Police searching for teenage girl from village near Halifax and say they are concerned for her welfare
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amy-Rae Cheyne, who is 14 was reported missing at about 1pm today.
Officers have been deployed to look for her but are urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.
She is described as slim, 5ft, and having long mousey brown/blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black leggings.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers do have concerns for Amy-Rae’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to contact them.
“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 726 of December 7.
"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”