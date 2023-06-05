Joseph Roberts, aged 27, has not been seen since yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

He was reported missing from Boothtown this morning.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey Under Armour jumper, khaki green Puma shorts and black Puma trainers.

Joseph Roberts

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers and his family have concerns over his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.