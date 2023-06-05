Missing people: Police searching for young Halifax man not seen since yesterday afternoon
Joseph Roberts, aged 27, has not been seen since yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
He was reported missing from Boothtown this morning.
He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey Under Armour jumper, khaki green Puma shorts and black Puma trainers.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers and his family have concerns over his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.
"Anyone who believes they may have seen Joseph in Halifax or surrounding areas is asked to contact police without delay via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 0340 of today.”