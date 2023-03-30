Katelan Coates, who is 14, was last seen outside Todmorden High School on Tuesday morning but did not go to school that day.

Police believe she may have travelled to Blackburn, Burnley, Bury or Manchester.

Katelan was last seen wearing her school uniform – which is a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Katelan Coates

She is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall of medium build.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are concerns for Katelan’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her.

"If you can assist then please contact police in Calderdale on 101, or use our 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.