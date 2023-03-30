News you can trust since 1853
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Missing people: Police still looking for Calderdale girl who has not been seen for two days

Police are still searching for a teenage girl from Todmorden who has not been seen since Tuesday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST

Katelan Coates, who is 14, was last seen outside Todmorden High School on Tuesday morning but did not go to school that day.

Police believe she may have travelled to Blackburn, Burnley, Bury or Manchester.

Katelan was last seen wearing her school uniform – which is a black blazer, a blue and black tie and black leggings.

Katelan Coates
She is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall of medium build.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are concerns for Katelan’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her.

"If you can assist then please contact police in Calderdale on 101, or use our 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The log reference is 0509 of 28 March.”

