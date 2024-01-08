Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old John Douglas, who was last seen in the Salterhebble area at around 1.30pm yesterday.

He is described as a white man, 6ft 2ins tall, slim and with silver hair, blue eyes and missing front teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a dark blue or black jacket and black trainers.

John Douglas has gone missing from Halifax