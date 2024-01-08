News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police's concern for Halifax man with missing front teeth not seen since yesterday

Police are searching for a missing man from Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:32 GMT
Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old John Douglas, who was last seen in the Salterhebble area at around 1.30pm yesterday.

He is described as a white man, 6ft 2ins tall, slim and with silver hair, blue eyes and missing front teeth.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a dark blue or black jacket and black trainers.

John Douglas has gone missing from Halifax

Anyone who has seen John or with any information about his movements or where he is should contact West Yorkshire Police by using the live chat on the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 676 of January 7.

