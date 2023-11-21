Police are searching for a Halifax man who went missing on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Jones, who is 67, was last seen in the Richmond Road area of Halifax.

He is described as white, of medium build and approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short grey hair and grey facial hair.

He may also be wearing glasses.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Jones, 67, has gone missing from Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen has links to Halifax, Brighouse, Dewsbury and the Hemsworth area.

Officers say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for Stephen’s welfare and are appealing to the public to help find him.