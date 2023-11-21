Missing people: Police's 'increasing concern' for missing Halifax man with links to Brighouse, Dewsbury and Hemsworth
Stephen Jones, who is 67, was last seen in the Richmond Road area of Halifax.
He is described as white, of medium build and approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short grey hair and grey facial hair.
He may also be wearing glasses.
Officers say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for Stephen’s welfare and are appealing to the public to help find him.
Anyone who has seen him or anyone with information about where he is should contact Calderdale District Police using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 516 of November 18.