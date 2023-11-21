News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police's 'increasing concern' for missing Halifax man with links to Brighouse, Dewsbury and Hemsworth

Police are searching for a Halifax man who went missing on Friday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Stephen Jones, who is 67, was last seen in the Richmond Road area of Halifax.

He is described as white, of medium build and approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short grey hair and grey facial hair.

He may also be wearing glasses.

Stephen Jones, 67, has gone missing from Halifax
Stephen has links to Halifax, Brighouse, Dewsbury and the Hemsworth area.

Officers say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for Stephen’s welfare and are appealing to the public to help find him.

Anyone who has seen him or anyone with information about where he is should contact Calderdale District Police using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 516 of November 18.

