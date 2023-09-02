Caycie Walsh

Caycie Walsh, who is only eight, was last seen walking towards Keighley Road in Illingworth at around noon today (Saturday).

He is understood to be wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and is believed to be carrying a green and black rucksack.

Police say urgent enquiries are ongoing to find Caycie.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should contact police immediately by calling 999.