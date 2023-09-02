Missing people: Police's urgent appeal to find missing Halifax boy aged eight
A Halifax boy has gone missing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Caycie Walsh, who is only eight, was last seen walking towards Keighley Road in Illingworth at around noon today (Saturday).
He is understood to be wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and is believed to be carrying a green and black rucksack.
Police say urgent enquiries are ongoing to find Caycie.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should contact police immediately by calling 999.
They should quote log 0752 of September 2.