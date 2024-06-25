Missing people: Search for Halifax man Peter Coulter who has not been seen since Sunday night
Peter Coulter, from Illingworth, was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday in Mixenden.
The 61-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Peter may appear confused, and officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to locate him.”
Anyone who believes they may have seen Peter or anyone with information about where he is or may be is asked to contact Calderdale District Police urgently by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1152 of June 24.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.