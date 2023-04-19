News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Tragic end to police search as body found in woods believed to be missing Halifax man

A body has been found in the search for a Halifax man missing since Friday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, who have been helping police look for Allan Watts, discovered the body in woodland off North Dean Road in Copley yesterday evening (Tuesday).

While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of the 65-year-old.

Police have been searching for Mr Watts ever since he was reported missing on Friday evening.

The body was found yesterday eveningThe body was found yesterday evening
CCTV footage had shown him on a canal towpath heading from Halifax towards Brighouse.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The coroner’s office has been notified.”

