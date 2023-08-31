Police are urgently searching for Lisa Powell

Officers say there are “serious concerns” for the welfare of Lisa Powell, who is from Bradford.

They believe she is in the area around Judy Woods, near Norwood Green.

She is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

