Missing people: Urgent appeal over missing woman believed to be in Calderdale's Judy Woods
Police have made an urgent appeal for help to find a missing woman thought to be in Calderdale woods.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:01 BST
Officers say there are “serious concerns” for the welfare of Lisa Powell, who is from Bradford.
They believe she is in the area around Judy Woods, near Norwood Green.
She is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 999, quoting log 0647 of today (Thursday).