Police say a woman who sparked an urgent appeal earlier today (Thursday) after she went missing has been found in some Calderdale woods.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 19:03 BST
Officers had asked people to get in touch if they had seen the woman – from Bradford – and said they believed she was in Judy Woods, near Norwood Green.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said this evening she had since been found.

“She was found this afternoon by police officers in the Judy Woods area,” said the spokesperson.

"Many thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal.”

